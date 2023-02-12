English
    Delhivery Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,683.29 crore, up 3.77% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Delhivery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,683.29 crore in December 2022 up 3.77% from Rs. 1,622.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 165.99 crore in December 2022 down 99.65% from Rs. 83.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.89 crore in December 2022 down 66.02% from Rs. 73.24 crore in December 2021.

    Delhivery
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,683.291,653.271,622.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,683.291,653.271,622.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods-----176.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.58---0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost297.80303.44278.38
    Depreciation169.71162.40132.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,452.261,487.571,481.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-238.06-300.14-93.68
    Other Income93.24102.3734.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-144.82-197.77-59.00
    Interest21.1723.2124.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-165.99-220.98-83.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-165.99-220.98-83.14
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-165.99-220.98-83.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-165.99-220.98-83.14
    Equity Share Capital72.8172.5864.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.24-3.00-1.29
    Diluted EPS-2.24-3.00--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.24-3.00-1.29
    Diluted EPS-2.24-3.00--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
