Delhivery Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,683.29 crore, up 3.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,683.29 crore in December 2022 up 3.77% from Rs. 1,622.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 165.99 crore in December 2022 down 99.65% from Rs. 83.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.89 crore in December 2022 down 66.02% from Rs. 73.24 crore in December 2021.

Delhivery shares closed at 318.25 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -46.94% returns over the last 6 months