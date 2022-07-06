Delhivery grabs buy tag from Edelweiss, then runs in six out of seven trading sessions

The stock gained 2% to Rs 518 a share today. In the last seven sessions it has risen 4%. Since listing, it is up over 6%.

Shares of Delhivery have surged in six of seven sessions after brokerage firm Edelweiss Research slapped a buy rating on the stock amid expectations that the firm is heading towards breakeven. The brokerage firm has kept a price target of Rs 650 a share.

The firm's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation turned positive in the second half of FY22, and Edelweiss estimated operating cash flow would go into green in FY23, followed by profit after tax and free cash flow by FY25.

With Rs 6,400 crore of cash on its books after IPO, the brokerage firm sees Delhivery well-funded for years—so no need for an external capital-raise.

"We expect the firm to clock 9% core profit margin. We estimate a 30% revenue compound annual growth over FY22–25," said Edelweiss.

Currently, Delhivery has 25% share of India’s overall e-commerce express parcel market. This market is currently only 3% of China’s, and continues to grow 30% annually.

Delhivery’s business is built around its superior mid-mile aggregation, fuelled by two standout enablers: a tech capability honed over the past decade and a unique mesh network that drives optimal utilisation. This edge is hard to replicate, creates economies of scale and delivers superior unit economics. This moat should allow Delhivery to gain market share and grow at 25% plus pace which is essential to sustain valuation, the brokerage said.