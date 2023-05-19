Delhivery Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,859.63 crore, down 10.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,859.63 crore in March 2023 down 10.24% from Rs. 2,071.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 158.67 crore in March 2023 down 32.38% from Rs. 119.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.99 crore in March 2023 down 25.75% from Rs. 118.51 crore in March 2022.

Delhivery shares closed at 365.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.11% returns over the last 6 months