Delhivery Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,859.63 crore, down 10.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delhivery are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,859.63 crore in March 2023 down 10.24% from Rs. 2,071.76 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 158.67 crore in March 2023 down 32.38% from Rs. 119.86 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.99 crore in March 2023 down 25.75% from Rs. 118.51 crore in March 2022.
Delhivery shares closed at 365.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.11% returns over the last 6 months
|Delhivery
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,859.63
|1,823.84
|2,071.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,859.63
|1,823.84
|2,071.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|1.58
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|357.42
|339.62
|340.64
|Depreciation
|242.45
|207.30
|222.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,488.81
|1,555.91
|1,667.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-229.05
|-280.57
|-159.32
|Other Income
|74.59
|94.27
|55.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-154.46
|-186.30
|-104.06
|Interest
|18.93
|21.36
|23.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-173.39
|-207.66
|-127.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-173.39
|-207.66
|-127.36
|Tax
|-13.95
|-13.37
|-10.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-159.44
|-194.29
|-116.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-159.44
|-194.29
|-116.63
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.76
|-1.36
|-3.23
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-158.67
|-195.65
|-119.86
|Equity Share Capital
|72.87
|72.81
|64.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.14
|-2.65
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-2.14
|-2.65
|-2.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.14
|-2.65
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-2.14
|-2.65
|-2.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited