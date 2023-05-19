English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Delhivery Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,859.63 crore, down 10.24% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delhivery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,859.63 crore in March 2023 down 10.24% from Rs. 2,071.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 158.67 crore in March 2023 down 32.38% from Rs. 119.86 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.99 crore in March 2023 down 25.75% from Rs. 118.51 crore in March 2022.

    Delhivery shares closed at 365.60 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.11% returns over the last 6 months

    Delhivery
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,859.631,823.842,071.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,859.631,823.842,071.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--1.58--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost357.42339.62340.64
    Depreciation242.45207.30222.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,488.811,555.911,667.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-229.05-280.57-159.32
    Other Income74.5994.2755.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-154.46-186.30-104.06
    Interest18.9321.3623.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-173.39-207.66-127.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-173.39-207.66-127.36
    Tax-13.95-13.37-10.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-159.44-194.29-116.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-159.44-194.29-116.63
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.76-1.36-3.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-158.67-195.65-119.86
    Equity Share Capital72.8772.8164.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.14-2.65-2.01
    Diluted EPS-2.14-2.65-2.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.14-2.65-2.01
    Diluted EPS-2.14-2.65-2.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Courier Services #Delhivery #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 19, 2023 07:31 pm