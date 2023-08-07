Delhivery Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,929.78 crore, up 10.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,929.78 crore in June 2023 up 10.54% from Rs. 1,745.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 89.48 crore in June 2023 up 77.59% from Rs. 399.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.31 crore in June 2023 up 143.02% from Rs. 205.26 crore in June 2022.

Delhivery shares closed at 420.75 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.54% returns over the last 6 months and -32.32% over the last 12 months.