    Delhivery Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,929.78 crore, up 10.54% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delhivery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,929.78 crore in June 2023 up 10.54% from Rs. 1,745.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 89.48 crore in June 2023 up 77.59% from Rs. 399.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.31 crore in June 2023 up 143.02% from Rs. 205.26 crore in June 2022.

    Delhivery shares closed at 420.75 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.54% returns over the last 6 months and -32.32% over the last 12 months.

    Delhivery
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,929.781,859.631,745.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,929.781,859.631,745.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost353.21357.42350.17
    Depreciation167.34242.45181.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,589.581,488.811,649.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-180.35-229.05-435.39
    Other Income101.3274.5948.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-79.03-154.46-386.60
    Interest19.5418.9324.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-98.57-173.39-411.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-98.57-173.39-411.17
    Tax-2.69-13.95-5.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-95.87-159.44-405.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-95.87-159.44-405.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates6.390.766.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-89.48-158.67-399.34
    Equity Share Capital73.1272.8772.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.23-2.14-5.87
    Diluted EPS-1.23-2.14-5.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.23-2.14-5.87
    Diluted EPS-1.23-2.14-5.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

