Delhivery Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,745.74 crore, up 32.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,745.74 crore in June 2022 up 32.48% from Rs. 1,317.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 399.34 crore in June 2022 down 208.18% from Rs. 129.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 205.26 crore in June 2022 down 718.75% from Rs. 25.07 crore in June 2021.

Delhivery shares closed at 633.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)