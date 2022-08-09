 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Delhivery Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,745.74 crore, up 32.48% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delhivery are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,745.74 crore in June 2022 up 32.48% from Rs. 1,317.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 399.34 crore in June 2022 down 208.18% from Rs. 129.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 205.26 crore in June 2022 down 718.75% from Rs. 25.07 crore in June 2021.

Delhivery shares closed at 633.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)

Delhivery
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,745.74 2,071.76
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,745.74 2,071.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- --
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 350.17 340.64
Depreciation 181.34 222.57
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 1,649.62 1,667.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -435.39 -159.32
Other Income 48.80 55.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -386.60 -104.06
Interest 24.58 23.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -411.17 -127.36
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax -411.17 -127.36
Tax -5.83 -10.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -405.34 -116.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -405.34 -116.63
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 6.00 -3.23
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -399.34 -119.86
Equity Share Capital 72.45 64.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.87 -2.01
Diluted EPS -5.87 -2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.87 -2.01
Diluted EPS -5.87 -2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Courier Services #Delhivery #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.