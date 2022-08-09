Delhivery Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,745.74 crore, up 32.48% Y-o-Y
August 09, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delhivery are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,745.74 crore in June 2022 up 32.48% from Rs. 1,317.72 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 399.34 crore in June 2022 down 208.18% from Rs. 129.58 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 205.26 crore in June 2022 down 718.75% from Rs. 25.07 crore in June 2021.
Delhivery shares closed at 633.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)
|Delhivery
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,745.74
|2,071.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,745.74
|2,071.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|350.17
|340.64
|Depreciation
|181.34
|222.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,649.62
|1,667.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-435.39
|-159.32
|Other Income
|48.80
|55.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-386.60
|-104.06
|Interest
|24.58
|23.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-411.17
|-127.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-411.17
|-127.36
|Tax
|-5.83
|-10.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-405.34
|-116.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-405.34
|-116.63
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|6.00
|-3.23
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-399.34
|-119.86
|Equity Share Capital
|72.45
|64.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.87
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-5.87
|-2.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.87
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-5.87
|-2.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
