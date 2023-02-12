Delhivery Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,823.84 crore, down 8.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delhivery are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,823.84 crore in December 2022 down 8.58% from Rs. 1,995.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 195.65 crore in December 2022 down 54.65% from Rs. 126.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.00 crore in December 2022 down 73.19% from Rs. 78.33 crore in December 2021.
Delhivery shares closed at 318.25 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -46.94% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Delhivery
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,823.84
|1,796.10
|1,995.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,823.84
|1,796.10
|1,995.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-176.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.58
|--
|2.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|339.62
|352.82
|321.91
|Depreciation
|207.30
|200.05
|186.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,555.91
|1,580.96
|1,792.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-280.57
|-337.74
|-132.36
|Other Income
|94.27
|87.29
|24.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-186.30
|-250.45
|-108.21
|Interest
|21.36
|23.96
|27.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-207.66
|-274.41
|-135.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-207.66
|-274.41
|-135.82
|Tax
|-13.37
|-12.13
|-9.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-194.29
|-262.28
|-126.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-194.29
|-262.28
|-126.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.36
|8.17
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-195.65
|-254.11
|-126.52
|Equity Share Capital
|72.81
|72.58
|64.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.65
|-3.43
|-1.97
|Diluted EPS
|-2.65
|-3.43
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.65
|-3.43
|-1.97
|Diluted EPS
|-2.65
|-3.43
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited