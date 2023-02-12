 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhivery Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,823.84 crore, down 8.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delhivery are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,823.84 crore in December 2022 down 8.58% from Rs. 1,995.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 195.65 crore in December 2022 down 54.65% from Rs. 126.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.00 crore in December 2022 down 73.19% from Rs. 78.33 crore in December 2021.

Delhivery
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,823.84 1,796.10 1,995.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,823.84 1,796.10 1,995.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -176.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.58 -- 2.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 339.62 352.82 321.91
Depreciation 207.30 200.05 186.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,555.91 1,580.96 1,792.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -280.57 -337.74 -132.36
Other Income 94.27 87.29 24.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -186.30 -250.45 -108.21
Interest 21.36 23.96 27.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -207.66 -274.41 -135.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -207.66 -274.41 -135.82
Tax -13.37 -12.13 -9.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -194.29 -262.28 -126.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -194.29 -262.28 -126.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.36 8.17 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -195.65 -254.11 -126.52
Equity Share Capital 72.81 72.58 64.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.65 -3.43 -1.97
Diluted EPS -2.65 -3.43 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.65 -3.43 -1.97
Diluted EPS -2.65 -3.43 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
