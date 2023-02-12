Delhivery Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,823.84 crore, down 8.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,823.84 crore in December 2022 down 8.58% from Rs. 1,995.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 195.65 crore in December 2022 down 54.65% from Rs. 126.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.00 crore in December 2022 down 73.19% from Rs. 78.33 crore in December 2021.

Delhivery shares closed at 318.25 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -46.94% returns over the last 6 months