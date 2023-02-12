English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Delhivery Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,823.84 crore, down 8.58% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delhivery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,823.84 crore in December 2022 down 8.58% from Rs. 1,995.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 195.65 crore in December 2022 down 54.65% from Rs. 126.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.00 crore in December 2022 down 73.19% from Rs. 78.33 crore in December 2021.

    Delhivery
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,823.841,796.101,995.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,823.841,796.101,995.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods-----176.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.58--2.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost339.62352.82321.91
    Depreciation207.30200.05186.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,555.911,580.961,792.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-280.57-337.74-132.36
    Other Income94.2787.2924.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-186.30-250.45-108.21
    Interest21.3623.9627.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-207.66-274.41-135.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-207.66-274.41-135.82
    Tax-13.37-12.13-9.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-194.29-262.28-126.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-194.29-262.28-126.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.368.17--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-195.65-254.11-126.52
    Equity Share Capital72.8172.5864.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.65-3.43-1.97
    Diluted EPS-2.65-3.43--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.65-3.43-1.97
    Diluted EPS-2.65-3.43--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited