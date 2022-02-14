Delhi Airport Q3 profit gets a lift from non-aero revenue

Delhi airport (Image: Flickr)

As GMR Infrastructure declared its third-quarter results last week, there was greater focus on the company than before because this was the first time a pure-play aviation infrastructure company had reported its earnings in India.

While the effects of the demerger of the company’s power and highways arm was visible on the balance sheet, the airports it operated in New Delhi and Hyderabad recorded profits in Q3, helping to stem losses of the first nine months of FY22.

The flagship Delhi airport recorded a profit of Rs 234.2 crore, while Hyderabad airport made a profit of Rs 15.9 crore. This was hardly surprising in what was the best quarter since the pandemic started as airlines returned to profitability.

However, there was an underlying trend with larger implications for the business. Non-aero revenue at Delhi increased 32 percent to Rs 1,120 crore for the nine months ended December even though the first quarter was disastrous due to the deadly second COVID-19 wave. To put the numbers in perspective, Delhi airport’s non-aero revenue was 58 percent of its net revenue of Rs 1,932.1 crore in the nine-month period.

What is non-aero revenue and why do airports focus on it?

Non-aero revenue comprises income from space given out to airlines, lounges, food & beverage stalls, advertisements, cargo, ground handling and car parking, among others. Airports focus on non-aero business for revenue beyond the standard charges they get from airlines for landing and parking planes and the user development fee paid by passengers.

While these two revenue heads are controlled by various regulations, non-aero revenue has limited regulation and allows airports to levy charges based on demand and supply. Advertisement spaces are available at variable rates, based on visibility, for example.

Non-aero revenue trend at Delhi and regional peers

Delhi airport’s revenue rose 20 percent from the previous quarter. Retail revenue, which includes income from duty-free shops, climbed 86 percent quarter-on-quarter and was 2.6x higher on a year-on-year basis. Non-aero revenue has hovered at about 60 percent of total revenue for the past few quarters and financial years.

Delhi is not alone. Airports the world over have increased focus on non-aero revenue and the trend at Delhi shows the airport is joining its global peers. There could still be scope for growth as Singapore’s Changi airport saw 39 percent of its income from airport service fees before the pandemic, with the rest coming in from rentals, cargo and consulting charges, among others.

One challenge for airports in India is the higher security constraints, which limit the common areas available for passengers and the non-traveling public. Kuala Lumpur airport’s terminal 2 (KLIA2) has been designed as a mall, where a section as big as the check-in hall has a mix of retail and food & beverage outlets.

What’s in it for passengers as airports become malls?

Passengers are often in two camps – one that wants to get to the gate at the earliest and board the flight and the other that wants to enjoy the experience of lounging, dining and shopping.

In the case of Delhi, like most other airports in the country, passengers pay a user development fee. The total that a passenger pays for domestic departures at Delhi includes aviation security fee of Rs 236 and user development fee of Rs 148.

While passengers continue to complain about the lack of services and the long wait times at the entry and security, the investment and returns for airports seem to be on non-aero rentals, which occupy space and could well make way for automated tray retrieval machines at security or a larger security area when re-arranged.

From a passenger perspective, this is a double whammy – paying extra for the facilities and complaining about those very facilities, only to see glitzy stores and outlets in the security hold area. And if this does not rub enough salt in the wounds, airlines are becoming more strict and counting cabin baggage by the kilo or pieces, which could mean a passenger’s retail experience could need some more currency to take it inside the plane.

Globally, newer airport developments typically incorporate a large retail space as part of the design, even if this means passengers have to walk longer to their gates or traverse through shopping spaces.

Tail Note

More airports are up for privatisation in India. For the early starters, new terminals were built at Mumbai and Delhi while Hyderabad and Bengaluru were greenfield constructions. Taking over existing airports owned by the Airports Authority of India means there always is lack of space to accommodate large retail spaces. That will put additional pressure on the Adani Group, which won the mandate to modernise and operate six airports, to match the non-aero revenues of Delhi.

Even the GMR Group has not been able to replicate the Delhi revenue percentages at Hyderabad. This points to a case of a larger market, higher purchasing power and better reach for advertising driving revenue at Delhi, which now ranks in top 50 airports worldwide by traffic and connectivity.