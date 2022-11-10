 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deepak Spinners Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 157.00 crore, down 1.67% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Spinners are:

Net Sales at Rs 157.00 crore in September 2022 down 1.67% from Rs. 159.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.09 crore in September 2022 up 13.43% from Rs. 11.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.99 crore in September 2022 up 6.9% from Rs. 20.57 crore in September 2021.

Deepak Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 18.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.05 in September 2021.

Deepak Spinners shares closed at 229.55 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.43% returns over the last 6 months and -18.79% over the last 12 months.

Deepak Spinners
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 157.00 154.43 159.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 157.00 154.43 159.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 89.05 83.34 72.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.14 5.47 23.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.68 16.85 16.49
Depreciation 3.86 3.80 3.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.82 27.64 26.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.45 17.33 15.77
Other Income 0.68 0.21 0.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.13 17.54 16.60
Interest 0.55 0.83 1.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.58 16.71 15.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.58 16.71 15.40
Tax 4.49 4.25 3.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.09 12.46 11.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.09 12.46 11.54
Equity Share Capital 7.19 7.19 7.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.21 17.33 16.05
Diluted EPS 18.21 17.33 16.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.21 17.33 16.05
Diluted EPS 18.21 17.33 16.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:41 pm
