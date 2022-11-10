English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Deepak Spinners Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 157.00 crore, down 1.67% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Spinners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 157.00 crore in September 2022 down 1.67% from Rs. 159.67 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.09 crore in September 2022 up 13.43% from Rs. 11.54 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.99 crore in September 2022 up 6.9% from Rs. 20.57 crore in September 2021.

    Deepak Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 18.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.05 in September 2021.

    Close

    Deepak Spinners shares closed at 229.55 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.43% returns over the last 6 months and -18.79% over the last 12 months.

    Deepak Spinners
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations157.00154.43159.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations157.00154.43159.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.0583.3472.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.145.4723.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.6816.8516.49
    Depreciation3.863.803.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.8227.6426.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.4517.3315.77
    Other Income0.680.210.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1317.5416.60
    Interest0.550.831.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.5816.7115.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.5816.7115.40
    Tax4.494.253.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.0912.4611.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.0912.4611.54
    Equity Share Capital7.197.197.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.2117.3316.05
    Diluted EPS18.2117.3316.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.2117.3316.05
    Diluted EPS18.2117.3316.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Deepak Spinners #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:41 pm