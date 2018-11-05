Deepak Spinners Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 129.49 crore, up 44.18% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 129.49 crore in September 2018 up 44.18% from Rs. 89.81 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.11 crore in September 2018 up 69.77% from Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.15 crore in September 2018 up 14.41% from Rs. 10.62 crore in September 2017.

Deepak Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 7.10 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.18 in September 2017.

Deepak Spinners shares closed at 88.50 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given 7.93% returns over the last 6 months and 4.12% over the last 12 months.