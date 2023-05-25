Deepak Spinners Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.91 crore, down 21.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.91 crore in March 2023 down 21.54% from Rs. 137.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.98 crore in March 2023 down 49.87% from Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2023 down 36.91% from Rs. 20.86 crore in March 2022.

Deepak Spinners EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.59 in March 2022.

Deepak Spinners shares closed at 247.60 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.86% returns over the last 6 months and 1.50% over the last 12 months.