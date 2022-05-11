 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deepak Spinners Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.54 crore, up 23.55% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Spinners are:

Net Sales at Rs 137.54 crore in March 2022 up 23.55% from Rs. 111.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2022 up 27.73% from Rs. 9.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.86 crore in March 2022 up 16.6% from Rs. 17.89 crore in March 2021.

Deepak Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 16.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.99 in March 2021.

Deepak Spinners shares closed at 265.80 on May 10, 2022 (BSE)

Deepak Spinners
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 137.54 148.78 111.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 137.54 148.78 111.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 84.11 82.22 69.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.16 5.32 -13.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.87 16.87 14.20
Depreciation 3.99 3.97 3.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.69 26.52 23.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.04 13.88 13.35
Other Income 0.83 1.20 0.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.87 15.08 13.92
Interest 0.90 0.84 1.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.97 14.24 12.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.97 14.24 12.85
Tax 4.04 3.64 3.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.93 10.60 9.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.93 10.60 9.34
Equity Share Capital 7.19 7.19 7.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.59 14.74 12.99
Diluted EPS 16.59 14.74 12.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.59 14.74 12.99
Diluted EPS 16.59 14.74 12.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2022 03:33 pm
