Deepak Spinners Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.54 crore, up 23.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.54 crore in March 2022 up 23.55% from Rs. 111.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2022 up 27.73% from Rs. 9.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.86 crore in March 2022 up 16.6% from Rs. 17.89 crore in March 2021.

Deepak Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 16.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.99 in March 2021.

Deepak Spinners shares closed at 265.80 on May 10, 2022 (BSE)