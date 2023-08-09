Deepak Spinners Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.07 crore, down 26.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.07 crore in June 2023 down 26.78% from Rs. 154.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2023 down 82.34% from Rs. 12.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.33 crore in June 2023 down 60.97% from Rs. 21.34 crore in June 2022.

Deepak Spinners EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.33 in June 2022.

Deepak Spinners shares closed at 266.90 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.52% returns over the last 6 months and 14.18% over the last 12 months.