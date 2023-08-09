English
    Deepak Spinners Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 113.07 crore, down 26.78% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Spinners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.07 crore in June 2023 down 26.78% from Rs. 154.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2023 down 82.34% from Rs. 12.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.33 crore in June 2023 down 60.97% from Rs. 21.34 crore in June 2022.

    Deepak Spinners EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.33 in June 2022.

    Deepak Spinners shares closed at 266.90 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.52% returns over the last 6 months and 14.18% over the last 12 months.

    Deepak Spinners
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.07107.91154.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.07107.91154.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62.1079.8483.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.26-29.085.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.2518.1016.85
    Depreciation4.083.983.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.5026.8427.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.888.2317.33
    Other Income0.370.950.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.259.1817.54
    Interest1.230.920.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.028.2616.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.028.2616.71
    Tax0.822.284.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.205.9812.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.205.9812.46
    Equity Share Capital7.197.197.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.068.3217.33
    Diluted EPS3.068.3217.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.068.3217.33
    Diluted EPS3.068.3217.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:33 pm

