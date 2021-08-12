Deepak Spinners Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 82.32 crore, up 90.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.32 crore in June 2021 up 90.16% from Rs. 43.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2021 up 171.51% from Rs. 7.30 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.17 crore in June 2021 up 842.07% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2020.

Deepak Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 7.26 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.15 in June 2020.

Deepak Spinners shares closed at 326.15 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)