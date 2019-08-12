Deepak Spinners Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 139.08 crore, up 6.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.08 crore in June 2019 up 6.15% from Rs. 131.02 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2019 down 65.3% from Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.47 crore in June 2019 down 23.62% from Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2018.

Deepak Spinners EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.40 in June 2018.

Deepak Spinners shares closed at 81.00 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.43% returns over the last 6 months and 4.18% over the last 12 months.