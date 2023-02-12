Deepak Spinners Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.23 crore, down 6.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.23 crore in December 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 148.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2022 down 19.25% from Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.42 crore in December 2022 down 13.81% from Rs. 19.05 crore in December 2021.