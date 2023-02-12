 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deepak Spinners Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.23 crore, down 6.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Spinners are:

Net Sales at Rs 139.23 crore in December 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 148.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2022 down 19.25% from Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.42 crore in December 2022 down 13.81% from Rs. 19.05 crore in December 2021.

Deepak Spinners
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 139.23 157.00 148.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 139.23 157.00 148.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 89.28 89.05 82.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.61 1.14 5.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.73 18.68 16.87
Depreciation 4.37 3.86 3.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.85 26.82 26.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.61 17.45 13.88
Other Income 0.44 0.68 1.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.05 18.13 15.08
Interest 0.58 0.55 0.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.47 17.58 14.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.47 17.58 14.24
Tax 2.91 4.49 3.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.56 13.09 10.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.56 13.09 10.60
Equity Share Capital 7.19 7.19 7.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.91 18.21 14.74
Diluted EPS 11.91 18.21 14.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.91 18.21 14.74
Diluted EPS 11.91 18.21 14.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
