    Deepak Spinners Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.23 crore, down 6.42% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Spinners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 139.23 crore in December 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 148.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2022 down 19.25% from Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.42 crore in December 2022 down 13.81% from Rs. 19.05 crore in December 2021.

    Deepak Spinners
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations139.23157.00148.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations139.23157.00148.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.2889.0582.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.611.145.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.7318.6816.87
    Depreciation4.373.863.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.8526.8226.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.6117.4513.88
    Other Income0.440.681.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.0518.1315.08
    Interest0.580.550.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.4717.5814.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.4717.5814.24
    Tax2.914.493.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.5613.0910.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.5613.0910.60
    Equity Share Capital7.197.197.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.9118.2114.74
    Diluted EPS11.9118.2114.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.9118.2114.74
    Diluted EPS11.9118.2114.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited