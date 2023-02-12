Deepak Spinners Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.23 crore, down 6.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.23 crore in December 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 148.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2022 down 19.25% from Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.42 crore in December 2022 down 13.81% from Rs. 19.05 crore in December 2021.

Deepak Spinners EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.74 in December 2021.

Deepak Spinners shares closed at 224.50 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.84% returns over the last 6 months and -21.75% over the last 12 months.