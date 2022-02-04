Deepak Spinners Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 148.78 crore, up 24.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.78 crore in December 2021 up 24.78% from Rs. 119.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2021 up 13.25% from Rs. 9.36 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.05 crore in December 2021 up 6.07% from Rs. 17.96 crore in December 2020.

Deepak Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 14.74 in December 2021 from Rs. 13.02 in December 2020.

Deepak Spinners shares closed at 345.65 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.93% returns over the last 6 months and 279.42% over the last 12 months.