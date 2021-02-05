Deepak Spinners Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 119.23 crore, up 12.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.23 crore in December 2020 up 12.75% from Rs. 105.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.36 crore in December 2020 up 129.41% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.96 crore in December 2020 up 46.37% from Rs. 12.27 crore in December 2019.

Deepak Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 13.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.67 in December 2019.

Deepak Spinners shares closed at 95.65 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 56.80% returns over the last 6 months and 23.66% over the last 12 months.