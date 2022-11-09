 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deepak Nitrite Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 685.30 crore, up 25.88% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Nitrite are:

Net Sales at Rs 685.30 crore in September 2022 up 25.88% from Rs. 544.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.53 crore in September 2022 up 64.19% from Rs. 96.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.53 crore in September 2022 up 42.09% from Rs. 148.17 crore in September 2021.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has increased to Rs. 11.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.08 in September 2021.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 2,332.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.74% returns over the last 6 months and -1.30% over the last 12 months.

Deepak Nitrite
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 685.30 729.98 544.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 685.30 729.98 544.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 401.66 402.30 273.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -39.57 -0.03 -8.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.25 56.65 45.73
Depreciation 18.20 17.85 17.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 127.95 131.84 91.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.81 121.37 123.72
Other Income 70.52 9.49 6.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 192.33 130.86 130.39
Interest 0.32 0.32 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 192.01 130.54 129.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 192.01 130.54 129.99
Tax 33.48 33.41 33.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 158.53 97.13 96.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 158.53 97.13 96.55
Equity Share Capital 27.28 27.28 27.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.62 7.12 7.08
Diluted EPS 11.62 7.12 7.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.62 7.12 7.08
Diluted EPS 11.62 7.12 7.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

