Deepak Nitrite Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 685.30 crore, up 25.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 685.30 crore in September 2022 up 25.88% from Rs. 544.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.53 crore in September 2022 up 64.19% from Rs. 96.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.53 crore in September 2022 up 42.09% from Rs. 148.17 crore in September 2021.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has increased to Rs. 11.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.08 in September 2021.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 2,332.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.74% returns over the last 6 months and -1.30% over the last 12 months.