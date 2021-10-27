Deepak Nitrite Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 544.40 crore, up 22.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 544.40 crore in September 2021 up 22.26% from Rs. 445.27 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 96.55 crore in September 2021 up 4.85% from Rs. 92.08 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.17 crore in September 2021 up 6.31% from Rs. 139.38 crore in September 2020.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has increased to Rs. 7.08 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.75 in September 2020.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 2,467.00 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.40% returns over the last 6 months and 231.10% over the last 12 months.