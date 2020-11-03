172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|deepak-nitrite-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-445-27-crore-down-21-77-y-o-y-6057591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deepak Nitrite Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 445.27 crore, down 21.77% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Nitrite are:

Net Sales at Rs 445.27 crore in September 2020 down 21.77% from Rs. 569.15 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.08 crore in September 2020 down 48.45% from Rs. 178.62 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.38 crore in September 2020 down 35.42% from Rs. 215.83 crore in September 2019.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.75 in September 2020 from Rs. 13.10 in September 2019.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 718.30 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 48.09% returns over the last 6 months and 112.14% over the last 12 months.

Deepak Nitrite
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations445.27350.40569.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations445.27350.40569.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials181.74148.20220.75
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.20-6.09-4.80
Power & Fuel--24.31--
Employees Cost46.2350.5141.41
Depreciation14.4014.2819.77
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses81.5835.8698.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.5283.33193.36
Other Income2.464.862.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.9888.19196.06
Interest0.592.885.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax124.3985.31191.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax124.3985.31191.05
Tax32.3121.7012.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.0863.61178.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.0863.61178.62
Equity Share Capital27.2827.2827.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.754.6613.10
Diluted EPS6.754.6613.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.754.6613.10
Diluted EPS6.754.6613.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am

tags #chemicals #Deepak Nitrite #Earnings First-Cut #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.