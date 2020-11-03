Deepak Nitrite Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 445.27 crore, down 21.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 445.27 crore in September 2020 down 21.77% from Rs. 569.15 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.08 crore in September 2020 down 48.45% from Rs. 178.62 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.38 crore in September 2020 down 35.42% from Rs. 215.83 crore in September 2019.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.75 in September 2020 from Rs. 13.10 in September 2019.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 718.30 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 48.09% returns over the last 6 months and 112.14% over the last 12 months.