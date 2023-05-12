English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Deepak Nitrite Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 800.50 crore, up 6.7% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Nitrite are:

    Net Sales at Rs 800.50 crore in March 2023 up 6.7% from Rs. 750.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.57 crore in March 2023 down 29.52% from Rs. 142.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.36 crore in March 2023 down 26.76% from Rs. 213.49 crore in March 2022.

    Deepak Nitrite EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.46 in March 2022.

    Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 1,926.75 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.04% returns over the last 6 months and -2.20% over the last 12 months.

    Deepak Nitrite
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations800.50817.77750.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations800.50817.77750.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials415.93505.27409.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks41.38-57.26-43.06
    Power & Fuel58.46----
    Employees Cost58.6359.0650.41
    Depreciation20.5919.5218.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.62150.42128.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.89140.76186.20
    Other Income9.8811.698.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.77152.45194.76
    Interest0.460.470.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax135.31151.98194.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax135.31151.98194.30
    Tax34.7438.8251.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities100.57113.16142.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period100.57113.16142.70
    Equity Share Capital27.2827.2827.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.378.3010.46
    Diluted EPS7.378.3010.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.378.3010.46
    Diluted EPS7.378.3010.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #chemicals #Deepak Nitrite #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 12, 2023 09:00 am