Deepak Nitrite Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 750.24 crore, up 42.71% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Nitrite are:

Net Sales at Rs 750.24 crore in March 2022 up 42.71% from Rs. 525.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.70 crore in March 2022 up 41.15% from Rs. 101.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.49 crore in March 2022 up 34.71% from Rs. 158.48 crore in March 2021.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has increased to Rs. 10.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.41 in March 2021.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 2,160.55 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.02% returns over the last 6 months and 13.47% over the last 12 months.

Deepak Nitrite
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 750.24 689.16 525.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 750.24 689.16 525.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 409.86 354.44 237.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.06 0.98 -5.62
Power & Fuel -- -- 40.76
Employees Cost 50.41 49.96 42.04
Depreciation 18.73 18.52 21.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 128.10 125.19 55.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 186.20 140.07 134.56
Other Income 8.56 10.28 2.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 194.76 150.35 137.38
Interest 0.46 0.42 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 194.30 149.93 137.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 194.30 149.93 137.15
Tax 51.60 37.89 36.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 142.70 112.04 101.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 142.70 112.04 101.10
Equity Share Capital 27.28 27.28 27.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.46 8.21 7.41
Diluted EPS 10.46 8.21 7.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.46 8.21 7.41
Diluted EPS 10.46 8.21 7.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
