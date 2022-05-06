Deepak Nitrite Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 750.24 crore, up 42.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 750.24 crore in March 2022 up 42.71% from Rs. 525.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.70 crore in March 2022 up 41.15% from Rs. 101.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 213.49 crore in March 2022 up 34.71% from Rs. 158.48 crore in March 2021.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has increased to Rs. 10.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.41 in March 2021.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 2,160.55 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.02% returns over the last 6 months and 13.47% over the last 12 months.