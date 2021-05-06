Deepak Nitrite Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 525.70 crore, up 0.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 525.70 crore in March 2021 up 0.09% from Rs. 525.24 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.10 crore in March 2021 down 13.04% from Rs. 116.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.48 crore in March 2021 down 14.31% from Rs. 184.94 crore in March 2020.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.41 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.52 in March 2020.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 1,904.00 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 153.24% returns over the last 6 months and 272.75% over the last 12 months.