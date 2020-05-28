Deepak Nitrite Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 525.24 crore, up 8.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 525.24 crore in March 2020 up 8.1% from Rs. 485.87 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.26 crore in March 2020 up 105.52% from Rs. 56.57 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.94 crore in March 2020 up 67.06% from Rs. 110.70 crore in March 2019.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has increased to Rs. 8.52 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.15 in March 2019.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 500.05 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.36% returns over the last 6 months and 60.07% over the last 12 months.