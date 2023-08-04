Deepak Nitrite Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 708.31 crore, down 2.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 708.31 crore in June 2023 down 2.97% from Rs. 729.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.82 crore in June 2023 down 11.64% from Rs. 97.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.60 crore in June 2023 down 8.82% from Rs. 148.71 crore in June 2022.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.12 in June 2022.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 2,025.95 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.07% returns over the last 6 months and 3.13% over the last 12 months.