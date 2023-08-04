English
    Deepak Nitrite Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 708.31 crore, down 2.97% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Nitrite are:

    Net Sales at Rs 708.31 crore in June 2023 down 2.97% from Rs. 729.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.82 crore in June 2023 down 11.64% from Rs. 97.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.60 crore in June 2023 down 8.82% from Rs. 148.71 crore in June 2022.

    Deepak Nitrite EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.12 in June 2022.

    Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 2,025.95 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.07% returns over the last 6 months and 3.13% over the last 12 months.

    Deepak Nitrite
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations708.31800.50729.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations708.31800.50729.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials394.31415.93402.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.4641.38-0.03
    Power & Fuel--58.46--
    Employees Cost62.4958.6356.65
    Depreciation19.7920.5917.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses141.6779.62131.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.51125.89121.37
    Other Income10.309.889.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.81135.77130.86
    Interest0.600.460.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax115.21135.31130.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax115.21135.31130.54
    Tax29.3934.7433.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities85.82100.5797.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period85.82100.5797.13
    Equity Share Capital27.2827.2827.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.297.377.12
    Diluted EPS6.297.377.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.297.377.12
    Diluted EPS6.297.377.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Deepak Nitrite #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

