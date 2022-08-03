 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Deepak Nitrite Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 729.98 crore, up 38.45% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Nitrite are:

Net Sales at Rs 729.98 crore in June 2022 up 38.45% from Rs. 527.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.13 crore in June 2022 down 28.01% from Rs. 134.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.71 crore in June 2022 down 19.88% from Rs. 185.62 crore in June 2021.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.89 in June 2021.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 1,954.00 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.29% returns over the last 6 months and -5.21% over the last 12 months.

Deepak Nitrite
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 729.98 750.24 527.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 729.98 750.24 527.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 402.30 409.86 268.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.03 -43.06 -34.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.65 50.41 50.64
Depreciation 17.85 18.73 17.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 131.84 128.10 100.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.37 186.20 124.64
Other Income 9.49 8.56 43.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.86 194.76 168.11
Interest 0.32 0.46 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 130.54 194.30 167.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 130.54 194.30 167.79
Tax 33.41 51.60 32.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 97.13 142.70 134.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 97.13 142.70 134.92
Equity Share Capital 27.28 27.28 27.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.12 10.46 9.89
Diluted EPS 7.12 10.46 9.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.12 10.46 9.89
Diluted EPS 7.12 10.46 9.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Deepak Nitrite #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.