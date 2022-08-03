English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Deepak Nitrite Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 729.98 crore, up 38.45% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Nitrite are:

    Net Sales at Rs 729.98 crore in June 2022 up 38.45% from Rs. 527.25 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.13 crore in June 2022 down 28.01% from Rs. 134.92 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.71 crore in June 2022 down 19.88% from Rs. 185.62 crore in June 2021.

    Deepak Nitrite EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.89 in June 2021.

    Close

    Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 1,954.00 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.29% returns over the last 6 months and -5.21% over the last 12 months.

    Deepak Nitrite
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations729.98750.24527.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations729.98750.24527.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials402.30409.86268.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.03-43.06-34.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.6550.4150.64
    Depreciation17.8518.7317.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses131.84128.10100.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.37186.20124.64
    Other Income9.498.5643.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.86194.76168.11
    Interest0.320.460.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax130.54194.30167.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax130.54194.30167.79
    Tax33.4151.6032.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities97.13142.70134.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period97.13142.70134.92
    Equity Share Capital27.2827.2827.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.1210.469.89
    Diluted EPS7.1210.469.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.1210.469.89
    Diluted EPS7.1210.469.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Deepak Nitrite #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 09:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.