Deepak Nitrite Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 527.25 crore, up 50.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 527.25 crore in June 2021 up 50.47% from Rs. 350.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.92 crore in June 2021 up 112.11% from Rs. 63.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.62 crore in June 2021 up 81.15% from Rs. 102.47 crore in June 2020.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has increased to Rs. 9.89 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.66 in June 2020.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 1,900.00 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 95.56% returns over the last 6 months and 208.99% over the last 12 months.