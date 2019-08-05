Deepak Nitrite Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 550.36 crore, up 30.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 550.36 crore in June 2019 up 30.72% from Rs. 421.02 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.28 crore in June 2019 up 392.5% from Rs. 21.78 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.17 crore in June 2019 up 230.76% from Rs. 56.89 crore in June 2018.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has increased to Rs. 7.87 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.60 in June 2018.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 283.90 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 24.87% returns over the last 6 months and 18.22% over the last 12 months.