Deepak Nitrite standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 421.02 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 421.02 392.95 337.36 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 421.02 392.95 337.36 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 256.57 235.24 194.27 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.62 -1.27 -3.99 Power & Fuel 31.88 31.34 28.76 Employees Cost 36.63 32.99 31.46 Depreciation 12.63 13.38 12.34 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 47.48 45.70 36.33 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.46 35.58 38.19 Other Income 0.80 6.45 1.97 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.26 42.03 40.16 Interest 10.90 11.13 9.46 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.36 30.90 30.71 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 33.36 30.90 30.71 Tax 11.58 10.58 10.60 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.78 20.32 20.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.78 20.32 20.10 Equity Share Capital 27.28 27.28 26.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.60 1.51 1.51 Diluted EPS 1.60 1.51 1.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.60 1.51 1.51 Diluted EPS 1.60 1.51 1.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited