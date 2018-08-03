Deepak Nitrite standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 421.02 crore

Deepak Nitrite has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 421.02 crore and a net profit of Rs 21.78 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Deepak Nitrite has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 421.02 crore and a net profit of Rs 21.78 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 337.36 crore and net profit was Rs 20.10 crore. Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 240.15 on August 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -3.98% returns over the last 6 months and 46.88% over the last 12 months. Deepak Nitrite Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 421.02 392.95 337.36 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 421.02 392.95 337.36 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 256.57 235.24 194.27 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.62 -1.27 -3.99 Power & Fuel 31.88 31.34 28.76 Employees Cost 36.63 32.99 31.46 Depreciation 12.63 13.38 12.34 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 47.48 45.70 36.33 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.46 35.58 38.19 Other Income 0.80 6.45 1.97 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.26 42.03 40.16 Interest 10.90 11.13 9.46 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.36 30.90 30.71 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 33.36 30.90 30.71 Tax 11.58 10.58 10.60 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.78 20.32 20.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.78 20.32 20.10 Equity Share Capital 27.28 27.28 26.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.60 1.51 1.51 Diluted EPS 1.60 1.51 1.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.60 1.51 1.51 Diluted EPS 1.60 1.51 1.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 3, 2018 11:39 am