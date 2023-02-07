 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deepak Nitrite Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 817.77 crore, up 18.66% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Nitrite are:Net Sales at Rs 817.77 crore in December 2022 up 18.66% from Rs. 689.16 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.16 crore in December 2022 up 1% from Rs. 112.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.97 crore in December 2022 up 1.84% from Rs. 168.87 crore in December 2021.
Deepak Nitrite EPS has increased to Rs. 8.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.21 in December 2021. Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 1,816.05 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.64% returns over the last 6 months and -22.70% over the last 12 months.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations817.77685.30689.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations817.77685.30689.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials505.27401.66354.44
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-57.26-39.570.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost59.0655.2549.96
Depreciation19.5218.2018.52
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses150.42127.95125.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.76121.81140.07
Other Income11.6970.5210.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax152.45192.33150.35
Interest0.470.320.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax151.98192.01149.93
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax151.98192.01149.93
Tax38.8233.4837.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities113.16158.53112.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period113.16158.53112.04
Equity Share Capital27.2827.2827.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.3011.628.21
Diluted EPS8.3011.628.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.3011.628.21
Diluted EPS8.3011.628.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 7, 2023 10:44 pm