Deepak Nitrite Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 817.77 crore, up 18.66% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 817.77 685.30 689.16 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 817.77 685.30 689.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 505.27 401.66 354.44 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -57.26 -39.57 0.98 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 59.06 55.25 49.96 Depreciation 19.52 18.20 18.52 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 150.42 127.95 125.19 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.76 121.81 140.07 Other Income 11.69 70.52 10.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 152.45 192.33 150.35 Interest 0.47 0.32 0.42 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 151.98 192.01 149.93 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 151.98 192.01 149.93 Tax 38.82 33.48 37.89 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 113.16 158.53 112.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 113.16 158.53 112.04 Equity Share Capital 27.28 27.28 27.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.30 11.62 8.21 Diluted EPS 8.30 11.62 8.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.30 11.62 8.21 Diluted EPS 8.30 11.62 8.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited