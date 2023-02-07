Deepak Nitrite Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 817.77 crore, up 18.66% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deepak Nitrite are:Net Sales at Rs 817.77 crore in December 2022 up 18.66% from Rs. 689.16 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.16 crore in December 2022 up 1% from Rs. 112.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.97 crore in December 2022 up 1.84% from Rs. 168.87 crore in December 2021.
Deepak Nitrite EPS has increased to Rs. 8.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.21 in December 2021.
|Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 1,816.05 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.64% returns over the last 6 months and -22.70% over the last 12 months.
|Deepak Nitrite
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|817.77
|685.30
|689.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|817.77
|685.30
|689.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|505.27
|401.66
|354.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-57.26
|-39.57
|0.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|59.06
|55.25
|49.96
|Depreciation
|19.52
|18.20
|18.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|150.42
|127.95
|125.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|140.76
|121.81
|140.07
|Other Income
|11.69
|70.52
|10.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|152.45
|192.33
|150.35
|Interest
|0.47
|0.32
|0.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|151.98
|192.01
|149.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|151.98
|192.01
|149.93
|Tax
|38.82
|33.48
|37.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|113.16
|158.53
|112.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|113.16
|158.53
|112.04
|Equity Share Capital
|27.28
|27.28
|27.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.30
|11.62
|8.21
|Diluted EPS
|8.30
|11.62
|8.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.30
|11.62
|8.21
|Diluted EPS
|8.30
|11.62
|8.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
