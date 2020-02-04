Deepak Nitrite Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 584.91 crore, up 29.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 584.91 crore in December 2019 up 29.31% from Rs. 452.31 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.88 crore in December 2019 up 348.68% from Rs. 31.62 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.34 crore in December 2019 up 200.25% from Rs. 71.72 crore in December 2018.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has increased to Rs. 10.40 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.32 in December 2018.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 409.40 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 47.64% returns over the last 6 months and 80.07% over the last 12 months.