Deepak Nitrite Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 452.31 crore, up 21.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 452.31 crore in December 2018 up 21.87% from Rs. 371.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.62 crore in December 2018 up 55.44% from Rs. 20.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.72 crore in December 2018 up 36.07% from Rs. 52.71 crore in December 2017.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.56 in December 2017.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 219.35 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.32% returns over the last 6 months and -20.58% over the last 12 months.