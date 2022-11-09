 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deepak Nitrite Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,961.65 crore, up 16.67% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 09:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deepak Nitrite are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,961.65 crore in September 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 1,681.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.47 crore in September 2022 down 31.4% from Rs. 254.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.89 crore in September 2022 down 28.38% from Rs. 394.97 crore in September 2021.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.65 in September 2021.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 2,332.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.74% returns over the last 6 months and -1.30% over the last 12 months.

Deepak Nitrite
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,961.65 2,057.99 1,681.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,961.65 2,057.99 1,681.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,448.26 1,432.92 1,046.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -78.28 -72.09 6.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 78.52 81.22 68.26
Depreciation 42.40 41.88 44.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 242.30 259.96 173.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 228.45 314.10 342.49
Other Income 12.04 9.61 8.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 240.49 323.71 350.92
Interest 5.90 8.59 9.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 234.59 315.12 341.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 234.59 315.12 341.68
Tax 60.12 80.50 87.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 174.47 234.62 254.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 174.47 234.62 254.34
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 174.47 234.62 254.34
Equity Share Capital 27.28 27.28 27.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.79 17.20 18.65
Diluted EPS 12.79 17.20 18.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.79 17.20 18.65
Diluted EPS 12.79 17.20 18.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:55 pm
