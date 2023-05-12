English
    Deepak Nitrite Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,961.36 crore, up 4.75% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deepak Nitrite are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,961.36 crore in March 2023 up 4.75% from Rs. 1,872.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 233.86 crore in March 2023 down 12.48% from Rs. 267.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 360.53 crore in March 2023 down 12.89% from Rs. 413.87 crore in March 2022.

    Deepak Nitrite EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.59 in March 2022.

    Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 1,926.75 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.04% returns over the last 6 months and -2.20% over the last 12 months.

    Deepak Nitrite
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,961.361,991.061,872.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,961.361,991.061,872.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,250.951,268.081,186.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods122.5015.91--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-95.3354.59-29.74
    Power & Fuel129.47----
    Employees Cost77.4581.0671.40
    Depreciation40.9241.1044.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses128.36256.83233.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax307.04273.49365.71
    Other Income12.5713.363.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax319.61286.85369.25
    Interest4.465.837.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax315.15281.02362.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax315.15281.02362.19
    Tax81.2971.9794.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities233.86209.05267.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period233.86209.05267.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates233.86209.05267.21
    Equity Share Capital27.2827.2827.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.1515.3319.59
    Diluted EPS17.1515.3319.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.1515.3319.59
    Diluted EPS17.1515.3319.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Deepak Nitrite #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 12, 2023 10:44 am