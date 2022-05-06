 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deepak Nitrite Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,872.35 crore, up 27.96% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deepak Nitrite are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,872.35 crore in March 2022 up 27.96% from Rs. 1,463.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 267.21 crore in March 2022 down 7.89% from Rs. 290.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 413.87 crore in March 2022 down 10.15% from Rs. 460.60 crore in March 2021.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 21.27 in March 2021.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 2,160.55 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.02% returns over the last 6 months and 13.47% over the last 12 months.

Deepak Nitrite
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,872.35 1,722.27 1,463.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,872.35 1,722.27 1,463.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,186.53 1,062.38 797.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.74 22.72 -29.95
Power & Fuel -- -- 82.76
Employees Cost 71.40 65.47 58.18
Depreciation 44.62 45.47 56.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 233.83 219.85 100.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 365.71 306.38 398.20
Other Income 3.54 25.75 5.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 369.25 332.13 404.14
Interest 7.06 6.80 14.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 362.19 325.33 389.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 362.19 325.33 389.94
Tax 94.98 82.87 99.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 267.21 242.46 290.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 267.21 242.46 290.11
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 267.21 242.46 290.11
Equity Share Capital 27.28 27.28 27.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.59 17.78 21.27
Diluted EPS 19.59 17.78 21.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.59 17.78 21.27
Diluted EPS 19.59 17.78 21.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 08:55 am
