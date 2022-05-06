Deepak Nitrite Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,872.35 crore, up 27.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,872.35 crore in March 2022 up 27.96% from Rs. 1,463.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 267.21 crore in March 2022 down 7.89% from Rs. 290.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 413.87 crore in March 2022 down 10.15% from Rs. 460.60 crore in March 2021.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 21.27 in March 2021.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 2,160.55 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.02% returns over the last 6 months and 13.47% over the last 12 months.