Deepak Nitrite Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,463.23 crore, up 38.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,463.23 crore in March 2021 up 38.62% from Rs. 1,055.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 290.11 crore in March 2021 up 68.37% from Rs. 172.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 460.60 crore in March 2021 up 74.28% from Rs. 264.28 crore in March 2020.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has increased to Rs. 21.27 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.63 in March 2020.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 1,904.00 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 153.24% returns over the last 6 months and 272.75% over the last 12 months.