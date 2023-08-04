English
    Deepak Nitrite Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,768.34 crore, down 14.07% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deepak Nitrite are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,768.34 crore in June 2023 down 14.07% from Rs. 2,057.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.90 crore in June 2023 down 36.11% from Rs. 234.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 241.62 crore in June 2023 down 33.91% from Rs. 365.59 crore in June 2022.

    Deepak Nitrite EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.20 in June 2022.

    Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 2,025.95 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.07% returns over the last 6 months and 3.13% over the last 12 months.

    Deepak Nitrite
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,768.341,961.362,057.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,768.341,961.362,057.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,089.681,250.951,432.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods44.95122.50--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks89.01-95.33-72.09
    Power & Fuel--129.47--
    Employees Cost84.2377.4581.22
    Depreciation38.0840.9241.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses250.72128.36259.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax171.67307.04314.10
    Other Income31.8712.579.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax203.54319.61323.71
    Interest1.814.468.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax201.73315.15315.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax201.73315.15315.12
    Tax51.8381.2980.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities149.90233.86234.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period149.90233.86234.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates149.90233.86234.62
    Equity Share Capital27.2827.2827.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.9917.1517.20
    Diluted EPS10.9917.1517.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.9917.1517.20
    Diluted EPS10.9917.1517.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:22 am

