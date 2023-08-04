Deepak Nitrite Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,768.34 crore, down 14.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,768.34 crore in June 2023 down 14.07% from Rs. 2,057.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.90 crore in June 2023 down 36.11% from Rs. 234.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 241.62 crore in June 2023 down 33.91% from Rs. 365.59 crore in June 2022.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.20 in June 2022.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 2,025.95 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.07% returns over the last 6 months and 3.13% over the last 12 months.