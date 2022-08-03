 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Deepak Nitrite Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,057.99 crore, up 34.84% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Deepak Nitrite are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,057.99 crore in June 2022 up 34.84% from Rs. 1,526.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 234.62 crore in June 2022 down 22.47% from Rs. 302.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 365.59 crore in June 2022 down 20.48% from Rs. 459.75 crore in June 2021.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.19 in June 2021.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 1,954.00 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.29% returns over the last 6 months and -5.21% over the last 12 months.

Deepak Nitrite
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,057.99 1,872.35 1,526.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,057.99 1,872.35 1,526.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,432.92 1,186.53 915.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -72.09 -29.74 -95.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 81.22 71.40 68.98
Depreciation 41.88 44.62 43.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 259.96 233.83 186.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 314.10 365.71 407.94
Other Income 9.61 3.54 8.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 323.71 369.25 416.19
Interest 8.59 7.06 10.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 315.12 362.19 405.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 315.12 362.19 405.25
Tax 80.50 94.98 102.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 234.62 267.21 302.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 234.62 267.21 302.63
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 234.62 267.21 302.63
Equity Share Capital 27.28 27.28 27.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.20 19.59 22.19
Diluted EPS 17.20 19.59 22.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.20 19.59 22.19
Diluted EPS 17.20 19.59 22.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Deepak Nitrite #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.