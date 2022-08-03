Deepak Nitrite Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,057.99 crore, up 34.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,057.99 crore in June 2022 up 34.84% from Rs. 1,526.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 234.62 crore in June 2022 down 22.47% from Rs. 302.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 365.59 crore in June 2022 down 20.48% from Rs. 459.75 crore in June 2021.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.19 in June 2021.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 1,954.00 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.29% returns over the last 6 months and -5.21% over the last 12 months.