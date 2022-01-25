Deepak Nitrite Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,722.27 crore, up 39.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,722.27 crore in December 2021 up 39.49% from Rs. 1,234.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 242.46 crore in December 2021 up 11.96% from Rs. 216.56 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 377.60 crore in December 2021 up 11.08% from Rs. 339.92 crore in December 2020.

Deepak Nitrite EPS has increased to Rs. 17.78 in December 2021 from Rs. 15.88 in December 2020.

Deepak Nitrite shares closed at 2,363.70 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.99% returns over the last 6 months and 139.68% over the last 12 months.