Deepak Fertilisers Q1 profit down 71% at Rs 10.7 cr

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) has reported a 71 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 10.7 crore for the June quarter on lower sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.23 crore in the year-ago period, DFPCL said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the period under review fell to Rs 1,131.45 crore as compared to Rs 2,233.78 crore in the year-ago quarter.