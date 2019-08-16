App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 02:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Deepak Fertilisers Q1 profit down 71% at Rs 10.7 cr

Total income during the period under review fell to Rs 1,131.45 crore as compared to Rs 2,233.78 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) has reported a 71 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 10.7 crore for the June quarter on lower sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.23 crore in the year-ago period, DFPCL said in a regulatory filing.

Set up in 1979, as an ammonia manufacturer, DFPCL is now into industrial chemicals, bulk and specialty fertilisers, technical ammonium nitrate, and value added real estate.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 02:37 pm

tags #earnings #Results

